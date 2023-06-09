The Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

- Date/time: June 14th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: More Info
Join Chey Parker as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines. This Month’s Featured Guest: Rodney Brooks, Owner of Sunny Side Behavioral Health and Sunnyside of Life
Don’t miss it – Wednesday, June 14th, 7pm on the 92Q FB Page, Radio One Baltimore Youtube and 92Q.com!
Presented by Fulton Bank!
