The Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

- Date/time: May 10th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92q.com
- Web: More Info
Join Chey Parker as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area, who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines.
This Month’s Featured Guest:
Allen R. Taylor, President/CEO
Taylor Made Transportation Services, Inc
Don’t miss it – Wednesday, May 10th, 7pm on the 92Q FB page, Radio One Baltimore Youtube and 92Q.com!
Presented by Fulton Bank
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos