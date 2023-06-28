Teen Competition At Rash Field!

- Date/time: July 2nd, 3:00pm to 8:30pm
- Venue: Rash Field
- Address: 201 Key Highway
Teen Competition is part of Baltimore’s B’More this Summer youth engagement strategy.
The event is for youth ages 13-18 and will feature a 3-on-3 basketball challenge (age groups 13-14, 15-16, and 17-18), dance competition, and Bmore Voices which is a singing/poetry contest.
Additionally, there will be food, games, prizes, and live music from local artists, and Bunkey Jr. will be on-hand to lead the Park Heights Strut.
For more information, click here.
