New Shiloh’s Men’s Ministry Mental Health Session

New Shiloh Baptist Church
  • Date/time: March 6th
  • Venue: New Shiloh Baptist Church
  • Address: 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD, 21217
  • Web: More Info

Monday, 3/6 join New Shiloh’s Men’s Ministry Mental Health Session – starting at 7pm at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD 21217!

