- Date/time: March 6th
- Venue: New Shiloh Baptist Church
- Address: 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD, 21217
Monday, 3/6 join New Shiloh’s Men’s Ministry Mental Health Session – starting at 7pm at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD 21217!
