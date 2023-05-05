Mother’s Day at the Races – Special Preview With Persia Nicole!

Join Persia Nicole this Monday, May 8th at 7pm for a Preview of “Mother’s Day At The Races” at Pimlico Race Course LIVE on FB, YouTube and 92Q.com!

Special guests:

Audra Madison, Director of Marketing

Maryland Jockey Club

Dr. Carole L. Stephens

Eastern Florida State College

———————————-

Make plans now to celebrate Mother’s Day in style at the iconic Pimlico Race Course on Sunday, May 14. Curated food and beverage menu, exciting live racing, special Preakness giveaways and more!

Treat your mom to a day of luxury and excitement as you watch some of the most talented horses in Maryland. Get your tickets today by visiting Pimlico.com/mothers-day.