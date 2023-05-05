Mother’s Day at the Races – Special Preview With Persia Nicole!

- Date/time: May 8th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: More Info
Join Persia Nicole this Monday, May 8th at 7pm for a Preview of “Mother’s Day At The Races” at Pimlico Race Course LIVE on FB, YouTube and 92Q.com!
Special guests:
Audra Madison, Director of Marketing
Maryland Jockey Club
Dr. Carole L. Stephens
Eastern Florida State College
———————————-
Make plans now to celebrate Mother’s Day in style at the iconic Pimlico Race Course on Sunday, May 14. Curated food and beverage menu, exciting live racing, special Preakness giveaways and more!
Treat your mom to a day of luxury and excitement as you watch some of the most talented horses in Maryland. Get your tickets today by visiting Pimlico.com/mothers-day.
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos