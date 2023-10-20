Minorities and Mental Health Town Hall Coming This Tuesday

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore “Minorities & Mental Health: Life After Addiction” Town Hall – hosted by Magic 95.9 FM personality Ryan the Lyon- Tuesday, Oct 24th at 7pm!
Panelists include:
Anjalissa Johnson, LCADC/MAC
Addictions Counselor Case Manager
Sheppard Pratt’s Addiction Treatment Program
Pastor Nathaniel Johnson
Founder and Executive Director of Step Into Life Ministries
Lieutenant Bryan Johnson
Baltimore Fire Department
Presented by @namimaryland and @sheppardpratt
-
