McDonald’s Grand Re-Opening Celebration with Ryan Da Lion – 2001 N. Broadway

McDonald's Grand Re-Opening Celebration with Ryan Da Lion
  • Date/time: Aug 19
  • Venue: 2001 N. Broadway
  • Address: Baltimore, MD, 21213

Join Ryan Da Lion for the McDonald’s GRAND RE-OPENING CELEBRATION at 2001 N. BROADWAY in Baltimore – Saturday, Aug 19th from 11am-2pm!

A portion of the proceeds from this event will directly benefit the Ronald McDonald House of BALTIMORE, MD 21213

Face painting, Glitter tattoos, twisted balloon art, prizes and more!

