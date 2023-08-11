McDonald’s Grand Re-Opening Celebration with Ryan Da Lion – 2001 N. Broadway

- Date/time: Aug 19
- Venue: 2001 N. Broadway
- Address: Baltimore, MD, 21213
Join Ryan Da Lion for the McDonald’s GRAND RE-OPENING CELEBRATION at 2001 N. BROADWAY in Baltimore – Saturday, Aug 19th from 11am-2pm!
A portion of the proceeds from this event will directly benefit the Ronald McDonald House of BALTIMORE, MD 21213
Face painting, Glitter tattoos, twisted balloon art, prizes and more!
