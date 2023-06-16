ICareLive – Each One Teach One – The Divine 9 Takes On Domestic Violence

- Date/time: June 22nd, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: More Info
The ICareLive Series continues with “Each one Teach One: The Divine 9 Takes on Domestic Violence,” hosted by Chey Parker – Thursday, June 22nd, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com!
Featuring Special Guest Panelists:
Brother Merrick Moses – Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE)
Roxanne Fuentes – Executive Director for HARBEL Community Organization
Dr. Arvella Floyd-Whitehead – Ph.D., MS, MA
Robert Bizzell – Youth Opportunity Coordinator, MONSE
#ICareBMoreSummer #ICareBaltimore #BeTheChange
-
Not Fired: Video Of White Teacher Calling Black Student N-Word Goes Viral
-
Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’
-
Blueface Arrested In Vegas For Alleged Involvement In Robbery
-
Baltimore Restaurant Closed Over Rodent Infestation
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]