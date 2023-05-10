- Date/time: May 15th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: More Info
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts for a special town hall event: “ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence” – Engaging the faith-based community in the conversation of Domestic Violence. It all happens Monday, May 15th, 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, 92Q.com, MagicBaltimore.com, PraiseBaltimore.com, WOLBBaltimore.com and MyBaltimoreSpirit.com!
Guest Speakers include:
Rev. Beverly Reddy
Founder of Ishshah’s Place
Rev. Dr. Sakima Romero-Chandler
Founder of Romero Conway Howard Consulting Group, LLC
Ashley Rivera
Founder of Reach for the Stars
Join the conversation LIVE this Monday, May 15th, 7pm!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Lizzo Postpones Shows Over Health Concerns, Fans Worried Baltimore May Be Next
-
Chrisean Rock Shares 20 Weeks Pregnancy Update: ‘I’m Blessed N Highly Favored’
-
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized 'Pray for Jamie’
-
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates’ Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg