ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence

  • Date/time: May 15th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts for a special town hall event:  “ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence” – Engaging the faith-based community in the conversation of Domestic Violence.  It all happens Monday, May 15th, 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, 92Q.com, MagicBaltimore.com, PraiseBaltimore.com, WOLBBaltimore.com and MyBaltimoreSpirit.com!

Guest Speakers include:

Rev. Beverly Reddy
Founder of Ishshah’s Place

Rev. Dr. Sakima Romero-Chandler
Founder of Romero Conway Howard Consulting Group, LLC

Ashley Rivera
Founder of Reach for the Stars

Join the conversation LIVE this Monday, May 15th, 7pm!

