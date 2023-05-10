Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts for a special town hall event: “ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence” – Engaging the faith-based community in the conversation of Domestic Violence. It all happens Monday, May 15th, 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, 92Q.com, MagicBaltimore.com, PraiseBaltimore.com, WOLBBaltimore.com and MyBaltimoreSpirit.com!

Guest Speakers include:

Rev. Beverly Reddy

Founder of Ishshah’s Place

Rev. Dr. Sakima Romero-Chandler

Founder of Romero Conway Howard Consulting Group, LLC

Ashley Rivera

Founder of Reach for the Stars

Join the conversation LIVE this Monday, May 15th, 7pm!