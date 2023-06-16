Harbel Community Organization Annual Meeting: Sneak Preview w/ Persia Nicole

The Harbel Community Organization Annual Meeting is Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (5:30pm-7:30pm) on the front lawn of 5807 Harford Road! All are welcomed! The first 100 people in attendance will receive 1 free pizza and 1 free Kona Ice. Don’t miss the SNEAK PREVIEW with Persia Nicole THIS TUESDAY, June 20th at 7pm on the 92Q Facebook Page , Radio One Baltimore Youtube and 92Q.com!

Learn who Harbel Community Organization really is – and what they can do for YOU (or somebody you know). Harbel has plenty of resources and services…for more information, log onto Harbel.org