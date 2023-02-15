Good Health Wins Covid Vaccination Town Hall

Join Persia Nicole on Monday, Feb 20th, at 7pm as she has an honest conversation with pediatrician, Dr. Stacie Eadie of Peds in a Pod Pediatrics about COVID 19 vaccines. Brought to you by the Greater Baltimore Section of the National Council of Negro Women and the Good Health WINs Initiative!

Check it out LIVE – Monday, Feb 20th, 7pm on the 92Q.com Facebook Page, Radio one Baltimore Youtube, and 92Q.com!