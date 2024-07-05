Boosie x Webbie Live in Concert at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

- Date/time: Aug 30
- Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
- Address: 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD, 21250
- Web: https://www.chesapeakeemployersinsurancearena.com/events/2024/boosiexwebbie
**JUST ANNOUNCED
Joeboy and Motorcity Entertainment present
Boosie x Webbie Live in Concert w/ Special Guests
Friday August 30th at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.
***Tickets available at Ticketmaster and the Chesapeake Arena Box Office
