Black Maternal Health 2024 Listening Session Sneak Preview w/ Persia Nicole

Join Persia Nicole for the “Black Maternal Health 2024 Listening Session SNEAK PREVIEW” Tuesday, April 9th at 4pm on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com! Special guest: Tonii Geddin, RN, DNP of the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

Register NOW for one of the upcoming Listening Sessions with Anne Arundel County Dep. of Health April 16th – May 12th at https://www.aahealth.org/listen

Presented by Anne Arundel County Department of Health