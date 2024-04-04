Black Maternal Health 2024 Listening Session Sneak Preview w/ Persia Nicole

- Date/time: Apr 9
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
Join Persia Nicole for the “Black Maternal Health 2024 Listening Session SNEAK PREVIEW” Tuesday, April 9th at 4pm on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com! Special guest: Tonii Geddin, RN, DNP of the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.
Register NOW for one of the upcoming Listening Sessions with Anne Arundel County Dep. of Health April 16th – May 12th at https://www.aahealth.org/listen
Presented by Anne Arundel County Department of Health
