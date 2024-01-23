2024 CIAA Career Expo featuring US Army

- Date/time: Feb 29, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Baltimore Convention Center
Visit the US Army Booth at CIAA Career Expo February 29th, at the Baltimore Convention Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Register Here
Army is one of the most diverse career training institutions in the United States, with support for thousands of jobs in more than 150 career fields. Are you interested in law, computer programming, logistics, public affairs, aviation, or financial management? The Army provides training for all of those careers and many, many more.
