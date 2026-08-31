Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Drake, Kanye West Reportedly Helped Lil Durk With Legal Fees

Drake, Kanye West & 21 Savage Reportedly Step Up to Help Lil Durk With Legal Fees

Published on August 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial continues this week, with prosecutors expected to rest their case on Tuesday or Wednesday. OTF Vonni and Flacka remain scheduled to testify, while OTF Jam has emerged as a storyline of his own during the early stages of the trial.

Once the prosecution rests, Durk’s defense team will have the opportunity to present its case. That will include calling witnesses of their own and challenging the evidence and arguments presented by prosecutors.

Durk is represented by high-profile attorneys Brian Steel and Drew Findling, both of whom have built reputations for handling major, high-stakes cases. However, securing that level of legal representation can come with a significant price tag.

According to DJ Akademiks, several of Durk’s famous friends have reportedly stepped up to help with his legal expenses. Among those allegedly contributing are Drake, Kanye West, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby.

Akademiks claimed that Ye, also known as Kanye West, allegedly gave Durk $250,000 toward his defense. He also claimed that Drake contributed more than $1 million to help cover whatever Brian Steel ultimately charges for his legal services.

According to Akademiks, 21 Savage has also contributed money to Durk’s legal defense, similar to the support he reportedly provided to Casanova. Lil Baby’s contribution, meanwhile, was described as more understated.

Akademiks further claimed that other artists have also contributed to Durk’s legal defense fund, although he did not identify them by name.

The reported contributions have added another layer to the ongoing legal battle surrounding Durk, highlighting the support he continues to receive from prominent figures in the hip-hop community as his trial moves forward.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Back-To-School Gallery Of Teacher Baes Who Enrich Young Minds While Making The World A Better Place

Comments
Amusement park rides at the Maryland State Fair, Timonium MD
Local  |  Editor Staff

What to Know Before the Maryland State Fair Opens Thursday

Comments
A man wearing sunglasses and a white outfit with a large chain necklace, performing on stage with a purple and yellow Baltimore Ravens logo in the background.
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Announce Kickoff Watch Party Featuring Soulja Boy, Crab Feast

Comments
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
20 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Ranks #14 Among Best School Systems in the U.S.

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close