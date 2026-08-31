Drake, Kanye West Reportedly Helped Lil Durk With Legal Fees

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Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial continues this week, with prosecutors expected to rest their case on Tuesday or Wednesday. OTF Vonni and Flacka remain scheduled to testify, while OTF Jam has emerged as a storyline of his own during the early stages of the trial.

Once the prosecution rests, Durk’s defense team will have the opportunity to present its case. That will include calling witnesses of their own and challenging the evidence and arguments presented by prosecutors.

Durk is represented by high-profile attorneys Brian Steel and Drew Findling, both of whom have built reputations for handling major, high-stakes cases. However, securing that level of legal representation can come with a significant price tag.

According to DJ Akademiks, several of Durk’s famous friends have reportedly stepped up to help with his legal expenses. Among those allegedly contributing are Drake, Kanye West, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby.

Akademiks claimed that Ye, also known as Kanye West, allegedly gave Durk $250,000 toward his defense. He also claimed that Drake contributed more than $1 million to help cover whatever Brian Steel ultimately charges for his legal services.

According to Akademiks, 21 Savage has also contributed money to Durk’s legal defense, similar to the support he reportedly provided to Casanova. Lil Baby’s contribution, meanwhile, was described as more understated.

Akademiks further claimed that other artists have also contributed to Durk’s legal defense fund, although he did not identify them by name.

The reported contributions have added another layer to the ongoing legal battle surrounding Durk, highlighting the support he continues to receive from prominent figures in the hip-hop community as his trial moves forward.