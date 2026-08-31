Smart devices provide constant connection but they might be ruining your sleep cycle

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Smart devices can interfere with your sleep cycle, forcing you to stay awake when you’re ready to relax and sleep. You’re consistently exposed to light late at night, which makes it harder to unwind. These devices come in all shapes and sizes and include TVs, tablets, smartphones, and more.

If you’ve ever woken up feeling exhausted, it might be due to disrupted sleep cycles. This can happen when tablets and other devices keep you from fully relaxing. You go to work the next day feeling drained, and it could be resolved by simply turning off devices before sleep.

How Does Smartphone Sleep Disruption Affect Rest?

Smartphone sleep disruption is real, and it happens when you’re paying attention to notifications, messages, and content that pops up on your smartphone. This all keeps your brain active and makes it hard to unwind.

Even if you just pick your phone up for a few minutes, you’re still staying active on a device, making it harder to fall asleep. Maybe you’re thinking about a show you just watched or quickly checking out social media. You need to give yourself time to just relax and settle into sleep.

It’s entirely possible that you start checking work emails and focusing on the day ahead instead of preparing for a restful night’s sleep.

What Is the Impact of Screens on Sleep?

The impact of screens on sleep can depend on how and when you use them. Bright screens late at night might make it harder to get a good night’s sleep due to blue light. You may produce less melatonin, making it harder to get a restful night’s sleep.

Some things that disrupt sleep include video games, videos, other games on smart devices, social media, email, and even just scrolling through news feeds.

You may want to check out eyewear for bed to help reduce blue light if someone else in the room watches TV.

How Do Digital Devices and Rest Work Together?

Digital devices and rest can work in tandem, especially if you use them for alarms or to play calming sounds before bed. Some are also great for helping with white noise if this feels relaxing. What matters is using them as part of a relaxing nighttime routine and not as stimulants.

Set digital boundaries. Put your phone away before bed, so you’re not tempted to use it. Avoid paying attention to any notifications unless it’s an emergency.

Can Sleep Quality and Gadgets Coexist?

Your sleep quality and smart devices can coexist, but you have to be responsible when using them together. One of the best things you can do is consider setting a regular bedtime and giving yourself time to wind down without constantly checking a screen.

Read a book, listen to quiet music, or practice relaxation techniques.

How Can You Protect Your Sleep Cycle From Technology?

If you want to get a good night’s sleep, it’s important to use technology to your advantage so it doesn’t disrupt your sleep cycle. Don’t scroll social media, and turn off notifications from apps. Use your devices for calming activities, such as soft music or relaxation techniques.

If you liked learning about ways to improve your daily routine, our site has plenty more to read. Be sure to check out other informative articles.