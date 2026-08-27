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DMV LOCAL RECAP: NAACP Calls on DC to Defend Voting Rights

The NAACP is calling on people to gather in D.C. for a March on Washington marking 63 years since the historic 1963 demonstration.

Published on August 27, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

More than six decades after the historic March on Washington, organizers are calling people back to the nation’s capital with voting rights at the center of the conversation.

The NAACP, alongside Rev. Al Sharpton, the National Action Network and the Drum Major Institute, is encouraging supporters to gather on the National Mall for the March on Washington: Defend the Vote.

The demonstration comes as the country marks the 63rd anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Organizers say the mission is bigger than any single election. The march is intended to bring attention to voting rights, equal access to the ballot, civic engagement and what organizers describe as the unfinished work of the original 1963 demonstration.

The gathering also comes as voting procedures and access to mail-in ballots remain part of national political and legal debates ahead of the upcoming elections.

Organizers are calling on families, community members and others who support voting rights and equal ballot access to participate. Those planning to attend are encouraged to register in advance to receive information about accommodations, resources and what to expect during the demonstration.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: NAACP Calls on DC to Defend Voting Rights was originally published on kysdc.com

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