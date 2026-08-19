Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

While speaking to students in Macon, Georgia, Thugger offered some interesting career advice, telling them no matter what path the choose, becoming famous is the most important thing.

“Whatever your job is, if your famous, your almost as important as the richest person in the world. We humans so fame is like the money for us. So fame is really the most important.”

It may not be the most conventional advice, but Thug is entitled to his opinion. 

The YSL founder has been turning his life around since his release from prison, making appearances at community events and performing free shows. He has also used his platform to give back and share lessons with the younger generation.

Outside of his community efforts, Spider has also been in his CEO bag, attempting to recruit some heavy hitters to YSL. He recently reached out to Kodak Black and Quavo online, encouraging both artists to join his label.

Neither artist has confirmed whether they accepted Thug’s offer.

However, Kodak responded back with a list of demands, including a $100 million deal and a feature form Mariah The Scientist.

At least Yak knows his worth, now we’ll see if Thug is willing to meet the asking price.

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Baltimore Downtown Aerial View With River
4 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Housing Authority Opens Public Housing Waiting Lists Through Aug. 31

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Old license plate
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MVA Sends Thousands of Notices to Maryland Drivers With Out-of-State Tags

Comments
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Public Housing Waiting List Applications Open Aug. 17

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close