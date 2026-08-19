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Baltimore Officer Stands Trial Over Viral Police Chase Video

Baltimore Officer Robert Parks is on trial after a viral video appeared to show him trying to run a man over with his police cruiser.

Published on August 19, 2026
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A Baltimore police officer who went viral after appearing to chase and strike a man with his patrol vehicle is now standing trial.

Officer Robert Parks is facing attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless driving and misconduct in office charges stemming from an October 28, 2025 encounter in Northwest Baltimore. Parks was suspended and later indicted after video of the incident spread across social media. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 65 years behind bars.

The incident began outside Wylie Liquors, where Parks reportedly told a group of people to move along. Parks then encountered Antrell Smith, who had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. Video showed Parks getting into his police cruiser and pursuing Smith as he ran through the neighborhood before Parks eventually crashed through a fence.

On the first day of Parks’ bench trial Tuesday, Smith testified that he did not know Parks was attempting to arrest him and said the officer never told him about the warrant. Smith said the cruiser struck his left knee and that he continued running because he was “scared for my life.”

Prosecutors argued Parks unnecessarily escalated the encounter and endangered Smith’s life, while the defense maintained that Parks was simply attempting to apprehend a wanted suspect and never intended to hurt him. Parks also took the stand, denying that he intended to hit Smith with the cruiser.

Before testimony began, Parks rejected a plea offer that reportedly would have included no jail time. He instead opted to move forward with a bench trial, meaning a judge rather than a jury will ultimately decide his fate.

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