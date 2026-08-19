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Lil Durk Heads to Court After Final Pre-Trial Hearing

Lil Durk is headed to trial as a judge makes key rulings on the evidence jurors hear in his murder-for-hire case.

Published on August 19, 2026
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Lil Durk is just days away from standing trial in his federal murder-for-hire case, and some major decisions have been made about what jurors will be allowed to see and hear.

During the final stretch of pre-trial hearings in Los Angeles, District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ruled that prosecutors can use Durk’s 2021 song and music video “Pissed Me Off” as evidence. Prosecutors argue the song supports their claim that Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, wanted revenge following the 2020 killing of his friend King Von. Durk’s attorneys have pushed back on that interpretation and argued the music was not evidence of a criminal plot.

The judge also ruled Tuesday that jurors can see a portion of a DJ Akademiks interview featuring 6ix9ine and Wack 100 discussing Von. Prosecutors are also seeking to introduce newly identified text messages they say show Durk rejected an attempted peace offering from Quando Rondo’s camp after the 2022 Los Angeles shooting.

Durk is accused of financing a plot to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for Von’s death. Prosecutors say gunmen instead killed Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, during an August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles. Durk has pleaded not guilty.

The rapper did score a significant victory ahead of trial when Fitzgerald separated newly added racketeering and Chicago-related allegations from the Los Angeles murder-for-hire case, meaning those accusations will not be tried alongside the original charges.

After several delays since Durk’s 2024 arrest, his closely watched federal trial is now scheduled to begin August 20.

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92Q baltimore chey parker Chicago Durk Banks King Von Los Angeles Michael Fitzgerald Murder Charges murder for hire murder trial Pissed Me Off Quando Rondo quicksilva morning show Racketeering rap beef rappers Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson

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