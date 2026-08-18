Kohen Wiley: Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Calls For Better Communication About Status Of Case

According to Verite News, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is looking to dislodge their tongue from the cat’s mouth. The family says nobody from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has contacted them about the case, including Kohen’s mother, Vellesiya Wiley, who was reportedly holding her only child when officers opened fire. That silence has the family understandably heated. Kohen’s grandmother, Veronica Shanell, publicly pleaded with anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows someone who did to come forward because, at this point, these grieving people have to conduct their own search for the truth.