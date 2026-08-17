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Ravens Defeat Eagles 24-7 in Preseason Opener

Ravens Defense Dominates Eagles In 24-7 Preseason Win

Published on August 17, 2026
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Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off the preseason with a strong showing Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-7 in their first game under head coach Jesse Minter.

With most of Baltimore’s starters watching from the sideline, the spotlight shifted to the team’s rookies and younger players looking to make an early impression.

RELATED: Ravens To Open 2026 Preseason Against Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore’s defense set the tone, shutting down Philadelphia for most of the night. The Eagles failed to convert a single third down and were held under 100 total yards until the fourth quarter.

Tyler Huntley got the start at quarterback but saw limited action, completing six of seven passes for 76 yards before giving way to rookie Joe Fagnano.

Fagnano, who moved into the QB3 role after Skylar Thompson was placed on injured reserve, made the most of his extended opportunity. The former UConn quarterback threw for 224 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

His biggest play of the night came on a 16-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Lane continued building on the buzz he created during training camp, finishing with three catches and averaging 12.7 yards per reception.

The Ravens spread the ball around throughout the night, connecting with 12 different receivers. Rookie Elijah Sarratt led the way with six catches for 66 yards, while rookie tight end Matthew Hibner finished close behind with 61 receiving yards.

Rookie running back Adam Randall still found the end zone, scoring on a four-yard run that gave Baltimore a 17-0 lead.

Quarterback Austin Reed later put the game out of reach with a 14-yard touchdown run, extending the Ravens’ advantage to 24-0.

Kicker Tyler Loop went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts, missing from 49 yards before connecting on a 42-yard attempt.

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