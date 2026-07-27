JAY-Z Adds Second London and Los Angeles Shows

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JAY-Z is coming off an unforgettable three-night run at Yankee Stadium, and the legendary rapper is keeping the momentum going with additional stops on his upcoming tour.

The Brooklyn icon had previously announced performances in London, Paris, and Los Angeles. His September 4 show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and October 23 performance at SoFi Stadium are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Now, fans have another opportunity to see him live.

On Monday, JAY-Z announced second shows in both London and Los Angeles. He will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 5, just one night after his previously announced performance. He will then take the stage at SoFi Stadium again on October 24, following his October 23 concert.

The additional dates give fans another chance to secure tickets after demand for the tour continued to build. JAY-Z is also scheduled to perform at Stade de France in Paris on September 10.

At the moment, there has been no announcement regarding a second Paris date. However, considering the addition of extra shows in London and Los Angeles, another Paris performance wouldn’t come as a major surprise.

JAY-Z’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

September 4 — London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

— London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium September 5 — London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

— London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium September 10 — Paris, France @ Stade de France

— Paris, France @ Stade de France October 23 — Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium

— Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium October 24 — Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium

Pre-sale will officially begin on Wednesday, July 29, at 10 AM local time.