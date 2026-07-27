Mark Davis

Chris Brown could be facing another financial hurdle following a jury’s decision in favor of his former housekeeper, Maria Avila.

Earlier this month, Brown was ordered to pay Avila $13 million after she won a lawsuit stemming from an incident involving one of the singer’s dogs at his home. Avila claimed the attack left her with physical and emotional injuries, leading to the legal battle and subsequent jury verdict.

Now, the dispute appears to be moving into the collection phase.

According to TMZ, Avila claims Brown has not made an effort to satisfy any part of the judgment. She is reportedly seeking access to his financial records and wants the singer ordered to appear in court so those documents can be examined.

Avila is also reportedly targeting income Brown has earned from his ongoing R&B Tour with Usher. In court documents, she points to the tour as a potential source of funds that could be used toward the $13 million judgment.

If the tour earnings are not enough to cover the amount owed, Avila is reportedly seeking access to additional income, including residuals and money generated from Brown’s other projects, until the judgment is fully satisfied.

Brown has not publicly responded to the latest request, according to the report.

The development comes as Brown continues touring alongside Usher. The two recently performed in Nashville, where Usher was also involved in a separate controversy after removing a woman from the stage during a performance.

The woman, Gabrielle Cheyenne, later said she would have preferred to share the stage with Brown. The moment generated additional attention online as the R&B stars continued their tour.