Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Chris Brown’s Tour Earnings Could Be Targeted in Judgment

Chris Brown’s Tour Earnings Could Be Targeted in $13 Million Dog Attack Judgment

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
chris brown and usher The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Mark Davis

Chris Brown could be facing another financial hurdle following a jury’s decision in favor of his former housekeeper, Maria Avila.

Earlier this month, Brown was ordered to pay Avila $13 million after she won a lawsuit stemming from an incident involving one of the singer’s dogs at his home. Avila claimed the attack left her with physical and emotional injuries, leading to the legal battle and subsequent jury verdict.

Now, the dispute appears to be moving into the collection phase.

According to TMZ, Avila claims Brown has not made an effort to satisfy any part of the judgment. She is reportedly seeking access to his financial records and wants the singer ordered to appear in court so those documents can be examined.

Avila is also reportedly targeting income Brown has earned from his ongoing R&B Tour with Usher. In court documents, she points to the tour as a potential source of funds that could be used toward the $13 million judgment.

If the tour earnings are not enough to cover the amount owed, Avila is reportedly seeking access to additional income, including residuals and money generated from Brown’s other projects, until the judgment is fully satisfied.

Brown has not publicly responded to the latest request, according to the report.

The development comes as Brown continues touring alongside Usher. The two recently performed in Nashville, where Usher was also involved in a separate controversy after removing a woman from the stage during a performance.

The woman, Gabrielle Cheyenne, later said she would have preferred to share the stage with Brown. The moment generated additional attention online as the R&B stars continued their tour.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
20 Items
Health  |  Editor Staff

Johns Hopkins Hospital Recognized As One of America’s Best

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Public Housing Waiting List Applications Open Aug. 17

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close