50 Cent’s ‘Power’ Franchise Is Coming to Netflix

Starz press photo

Fans of 50 Cent’s Power universe will soon have another way to watch the hit franchise. Lionsgate Television has reached a deal with Netflix that will bring the first four Power series to the streaming platform.

Beginning in November, viewers will be able to stream every season of the original Power, along with Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. The shows will continue to be available on Starz, meaning existing subscribers will not lose access.

The agreement does not currently include Canada. According to Deadline, Starz already has a distribution arrangement in the country through Bell Media, preventing the Netflix deal from extending there.

Not every upcoming Power project is included either. Power: Origins and Power: Legacy will remain outside the agreement. Meanwhile, Raising Kanan is currently in its fifth season, which is also expected to eventually make its way to Netflix.

There is no specific Netflix premiere date for each series yet. The shows are expected to become available based on individual regions and rollout schedules.

The partnership could give the long-running franchise a significant boost in visibility. Netflix has a massive global audience, potentially introducing Power to viewers who never watched the series during its original run on Starz.

Streaming platforms have already demonstrated how older television shows can experience renewed popularity years after their initial releases. Series such as Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and The Office found new audiences through streaming, and Power could potentially enjoy a similar second life on Netflix.

For 50 Cent, Starz, and Lionsgate, the deal represents another major opportunity to keep one of television’s most recognizable crime dramas in front of audiences for years to come.

Which Power series is your favorite?