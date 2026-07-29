Diddy’s Prison Release Date Reportedly Moved Up

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Diddy remains incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix after being sentenced to 50 months in prison following his conviction on prostitution-related transportation charges. However, his projected release date has reportedly been moved up once again.

The music mogul’s time behind bars had been relatively quiet until reports surfaced that he had entered a rehabilitation program and was assisting fellow inmates through an educational initiative. Those efforts reportedly helped reduce his sentence by several weeks.

Diddy was initially expected to be released on April 15, but that date was later updated to February 23. More recently, his projected release date has reportedly changed again.

According to legal reporter Lauren Conlin, documents now indicate that Diddy’s release date is January 24, 2028. The update comes after reports that he was placed in solitary confinement following an alleged altercation with another inmate.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited. Reports have suggested that the other inmate provoked the confrontation and that Diddy responded, but the circumstances have not been fully disclosed.

The reported change in his release date has also raised questions about whether the altercation affected his status within the federal prison system. Based on the latest documents, however, there does not appear to be an indication that the incident resulted in additional time being added to his sentence.

For now, the situation remains developing, and additional details about both the altercation and Diddy’s projected release date could emerge.