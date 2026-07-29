Lil Durk Fights to Keep Music Video Out of Trial

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Lil Durk is set to face trial on August 20 in his federal murder-for-hire case, and prosecutors are seeking to introduce additional evidence that his defense team is working to keep out of court.

Durk has been accused of orchestrating an alleged hit targeting Quando Rondo as retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was fatally shot in California in 2022. Prosecutors allege that Durk recruited members of his Only The Family (OTF) collective to travel to California as part of the alleged plot.

As the trial date approaches, prosecutors are now seeking permission to use a music video connected to Durk’s 2021 song “Pissed Me Off.” According to AllHipHop, the government believes several elements featured in the video could support its case against the rapper.

Prosecutors reportedly point to Durk wearing a “V.Roy” chain and references to King Von as evidence they believe connects him to the alleged motive behind the shooting involving Rondo and Lul Pab.

The government is also focusing on the setting of the video. The visual was filmed near 59th Street and Princeton Avenue in Chicago, an area prosecutors claim has ties to the Black Disciples. They reportedly argue that alleged gang-related hand signs displayed in the video further support their characterization of OTF as a criminal enterprise.

Durk’s defense has consistently pushed back against the use of his music and artistic material in the case. His attorneys have argued that lyrics, music videos and other forms of creative expression should not be treated as evidence of criminal conduct.

The issue also raises broader concerns about artistic expression and First Amendment protections, particularly when prosecutors attempt to interpret lyrics, imagery or music videos as representations of real-world actions.

Durk’s legal team has previously succeeded in challenging certain pieces of evidence sought by prosecutors. However, it remains unclear whether the defense will be able to prevent the “Pissed Me Off” video from being shown to jurors.

With jury selection and trial proceedings approaching, the dispute over the music video could become another important legal battle before the case reaches its main arguments.