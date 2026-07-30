(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Lil Durk’s federal trial is approaching, and prosecutors are asking the court to limit what the rapper, his attorneys and others involved in the case can say publicly.

As supporters continue to rally behind the Chicago rapper, his defense team has maintained confidence heading into the upcoming proceedings. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are seeking a limited gag order, arguing that continued media coverage and public statements could make it more difficult to seat an impartial jury.

According to court filings, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald to impose restrictions after efforts to reach an agreement with Durk’s defense team reportedly failed. The government claims Durk’s legal representatives declined a proposed voluntary agreement, leading prosecutors to seek a formal court order.

Prosecutors have pointed to recent public comments as part of their argument, including statements shared by Durk on social media and comments made by his attorney, Drew Findling, during interviews. The government argues that increased publicity surrounding the case could potentially affect prospective jurors and the fairness of the proceedings.

If approved, the proposed gag order would restrict attorneys and other individuals connected to the case from publicly discussing certain matters. Those restrictions could include comments about potential witnesses, the credibility of evidence, the character of people involved in the proceedings and other subjects that could influence members of the jury pool.

The proposed order would also place limits on interviews, press conferences and press releases related to the case.

Judge Fitzgerald has not yet ruled on the request. A hearing concerning the proposed gag order is scheduled for August 13, while jury selection is currently expected to begin August 20.

With the trial date approaching, the court’s decision on the gag order could become another significant development in Durk’s ongoing federal case. Further updates are expected as the proceedings move forward.