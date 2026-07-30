Tory Lanez Faces New Legal Setback in $100 Million Stabbing Lawsuit

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Tory Lanez continues to face legal challenges while serving his prison sentence, despite remaining active with his music career from behind bars. After the California Supreme Court declined to overturn his conviction, the rapper is now facing another obstacle involving his $100 million lawsuit over a 2025 prison stabbing.

According to a motion filed July 29, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) argues that federal courts do not have jurisdiction over the agency in Lanez’s case. The department is asking the court to dismiss his complaint with prejudice, meaning Lanez would not be able to simply amend the lawsuit and file it again.

The lawsuit stems from an attack that allegedly took place in May 2025 while Lanez was incarcerated at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. Prosecutors said another inmate, Santino Casio, attacked the rapper with a homemade weapon, leaving him with 16 stab wounds to his head, face, back and torso.

The assault reportedly left Lanez with two collapsed lungs and required him to be airlifted to a hospital in Bakersfield. He was also placed on a ventilator before eventually recovering from his injuries.

Lanez has previously spoken about the emotional and psychological effects of the attack, describing the experience as deeply traumatic. His legal team claims prison officials failed to adequately protect him, despite allegations that Casio had a lengthy history of violent incidents and disciplinary violations while incarcerated.

The complaint also alleges that correctional officers did not respond quickly enough during the attack and failed to use available emergency equipment that could potentially have reduced the severity of Lanez’s injuries.

In addition to seeking $100 million in damages, Lanez’s legal team claims prison officials confiscated notebooks containing unreleased music and never returned them.

CDCR, however, disputes the legal basis of the lawsuit. The agency argues that it cannot be held liable under the federal civil rights statute Lanez cited in his complaint. Officials also contend that the Eleventh Amendment provides the department with immunity from the federal and state claims brought against it.

For now, Lanez’s lawsuit remains in legal limbo as the court considers the state’s request for dismissal.