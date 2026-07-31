Barack Obama Reveals His 2026 Summer Playlist

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Every summer, former President Barack Obama shares a curated playlist highlighting the songs he’s been enjoying, and his latest edition is no exception. This year’s collection once again showcases his wide-ranging musical taste, spanning hip-hop, R&B, funk, classic rock, pop, and more.

While some of the featured artists are longtime favorites that fans have come to expect, there are also a few unexpected selections that may introduce listeners to something new.

The playlist includes tracks from Drake, Future, and Molly Santana with “Ran to Atlanta,” Vince Staples’ “White Flag,” as well as music from Doechii, SZA, Noah Kahan, The Strokes, Kelela, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Police, David Bowie, and A Tribe Called Quest, making for another diverse and memorable summer soundtrack.