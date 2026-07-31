Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Barack Obama Reveals His 2026 Summer Playlist

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Obama Presidential Library Dedication Ceremony
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Every summer, former President Barack Obama shares a curated playlist highlighting the songs he’s been enjoying, and his latest edition is no exception. This year’s collection once again showcases his wide-ranging musical taste, spanning hip-hop, R&B, funk, classic rock, pop, and more.

While some of the featured artists are longtime favorites that fans have come to expect, there are also a few unexpected selections that may introduce listeners to something new.

The playlist includes tracks from Drake, Future, and Molly Santana with “Ran to Atlanta,” Vince Staples’ “White Flag,” as well as music from Doechii, SZA, Noah Kahan, The Strokes, Kelela, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Police, David Bowie, and A Tribe Called Quest, making for another diverse and memorable summer soundtrack.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Business hours closed sign copy space background image, bokeh soft focus backdrop of sign letters, economy industry concept
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Fire Marshal Orders Temporary Closure of Golden Dragon Bar & Grill

Comments
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
32 Items
Sports  |  Editor Staff

Ravens and All 32 NFL Teams Set 2026 Training Camp Schedules

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments
Santa Fe, NM: "Sorry We Are Closed" Dark Sky Reflection
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Captain James Crabhouse to Remain Closed for Season Following Overnight Fire

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close