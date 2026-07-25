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Anthony Edwards Officially Married After Child Support Case Win

Anthony Edwards Officially Married After Major Win In Child Support Case, Social Media Salutes

A quick search on MOMS.mn.gov, or Minnesota Official Marriage System, reveals the paperwork was filed on July 16, between Anthony Jermal Edwards and Shannon La’Shay Jackson in Hennepin County.

Published on July 25, 2026
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Just six years into the league, Anthony Edwards is sliding his first ring onto his finger, but it’s not the one you think.

The Minnesota Timberwolves frontman (and arguably the face of the league) tied the knot with no reported fanfare.

A quick search on MOMS.mn.gov, or Minnesota Official Marriage System, reveals the paperwork was filed on July 16, between Anthony Jermal Edwards and Shannon La’Shay Jackson in Hennepin County.

Fans were already pretty sure he’d been locked down by Jackson after he was spotted wearing a discreet black band on his ring finger while at Fanatics Fest last weekend.

The two have been dating for years, and went public with their relationship in 2020 and share a 2-year-old daughter.

Their relationship didn’t come without challenges, as Edwards reportedly has three other kids with three different women.

He was even purportedly caught texting one of those women to get an abortion, which led him to release a public apology.

Just days ago, he scored big in a child support case with Ayesha Howard, regarding their daughter Aubri. Court records show he’d already given Howard a one-time $20,000 payment and $5,000 in monthly payments since January 2025. Still, she sought the courts for money, and it’s been reduced to $3,222 per month.

Edwards filed the child support case in his home state of Georgia, while Howard filed in California, which Edwards said she did in hopes of scoring a higher monthly payment without having any actual ties to the West Coast.

She argued that California made sense, claiming he “intentionally omitted and concealed long-standing California-based financial assets and financial activities.”

The paperwork also noted that Edwards had recently signed a $244 million contract with the Timberwolves, while Howard’s income was listed at 0.

Now that Antman’s got his affairs in order, he can focus on the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season with his new running mate, LaMelo Ball.

See social media’s reaction to Edwards tying the knot and resolving his child support issues below.

Anthony Edwards Officially Married After Major Win In Child Support Case, Social Media Salutes was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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