Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Diddy Reportedly Placed in Solitary Confinement

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Defensa de Diddy pide tiempo extra para prepararse
Canva/radioone

Sean “Diddy” Combs could face additional consequences while serving his prison sentence following reports of an alleged altercation at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Combs was involved in a fight with another inmate earlier this week and was reportedly placed in solitary confinement after the incident. Because part of his sentence is tied to maintaining good behavior, any disciplinary action could potentially affect his incarceration.

Sources cited by TMZ claim the altercation began after another inmate allegedly made disrespectful comments toward Combs. The exchange reportedly escalated into a physical fight before correctional officers intervened and broke it up.

It remains unclear whether Combs is still being held in solitary confinement.

A spokesperson for FCI Fort Dix declined to comment on the reported incident, telling TMZ, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also stated that it does not discuss disciplinary matters or provide information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns.

As of publication, representatives for Combs have not publicly responded to reports of the alleged altercation.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
New Edition, Boyz II Men And Toni Braxton: New Edition Way Tour - Houston, TX
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Boyz II Men and Case To Headline Baltimore’s Charm City Live Festival

Comments
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments
Politics  |  Zack Linly

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says He Heard From 2 Sources That Sen. Mitch McConnell Has 'Passed'

Comments
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
20 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Ranks #14 Among Best School Systems in the U.S.

Comments
Damaged front bumper of a white car after a traffic accident, close-up view with scratches.
20 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close