Canva/radioone

Sean “Diddy” Combs could face additional consequences while serving his prison sentence following reports of an alleged altercation at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Combs was involved in a fight with another inmate earlier this week and was reportedly placed in solitary confinement after the incident. Because part of his sentence is tied to maintaining good behavior, any disciplinary action could potentially affect his incarceration.

Sources cited by TMZ claim the altercation began after another inmate allegedly made disrespectful comments toward Combs. The exchange reportedly escalated into a physical fight before correctional officers intervened and broke it up.

It remains unclear whether Combs is still being held in solitary confinement.

A spokesperson for FCI Fort Dix declined to comment on the reported incident, telling TMZ, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also stated that it does not discuss disciplinary matters or provide information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns.

As of publication, representatives for Combs have not publicly responded to reports of the alleged altercation.