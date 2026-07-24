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LeBron James Signs With 76ers for Final Championship Pursuit

Published on July 24, 2026
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LeBron James is heading to Philadelphia for what he says will be the final chapter of his legendary NBA career.

After publicly revealing that he seriously considered retirement, the 41-year-old announced Friday that he has signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal includes a player option for the second season. Last year, James earned nearly $53 million with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a series of posts on X, James shared that he spent time reflecting after the 2025–26 season and questioned whether he still had the passion to continue playing.

“I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game,” James wrote.

After taking time to evaluate his future, James said he realized he still has the desire to compete.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give,” he added.

The move to Philadelphia marks the fourth franchise of James’ NBA career as he pursues a fifth championship before retiring. He’ll also look to help the 76ers end their 43-year title drought, similar to how he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their historic championship in 2016, ending the city’s 52-year wait for an NBA title.

James also confirmed that this will be the final free agency decision of his career as he prepares to enter a record-setting 24th NBA season.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” James wrote. “I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

He added, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

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