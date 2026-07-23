Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Recalled

Published on July 23, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Fresh eggs in refrigerator
Irfan Fahrozi ramdhani

Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Risk

Nearly 1.6 million dozen white and brown cage-free eggs have been recalled after concerns they may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall, announced on July 22, was issued by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. and affects eggs produced at the company’s Texas facilities.

At the time of the announcement, the company said it had not received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled eggs.

According to the FDA, the potential contamination was discovered during the company’s routine environmental testing and follow-up investigation. As a precaution, Midwest Poultry Services has stopped distributing fresh eggs from its Texas farms while the issue is being addressed.

Which Eggs Are Included in the Recall?

The recall applies to specific white and brown cage-free eggs with identifying codes printed on either side of the carton.

Consumers should check for:

  • Plant codes P-1950 or 0840962
  • Julian dates 157 through 184

Only eggs with these codes are included in the recall. Anyone who has purchased the affected products should avoid consuming them and follow the FDA’s guidance for returns or disposal.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
New Edition, Boyz II Men And Toni Braxton: New Edition Way Tour - Houston, TX
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Boyz II Men and Case To Headline Baltimore’s Charm City Live Festival

Comments
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on September 5.
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
20 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Ranks #14 Among Best School Systems in the U.S.

Comments
Damaged front bumper of a white car after a traffic accident, close-up view with scratches.
20 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close