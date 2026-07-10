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Destin Conrad Says His Grammy Nomination Came After On...

Destin Conrad Says His Grammy Nomination Came After One of the Hardest Nights of His Career

Before becoming a Grammy nominated artist, Destin Conrad experienced one of the most emotional moments of his career. While speaking with CVBER, the R&B singer revealed he learned abo...

Published on July 10, 2026
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Destin Conrad Says His Grammy Nomination Came After One of the Hardest Nights of His Career

Before becoming a Grammy nominated artist, Destin Conrad experienced one of the most emotional moments of his career.

While speaking with CVBER, the R&B singer revealed he learned about his first Grammy nomination just hours after having to cancel a show for the first time.

“I had to cancel a show the night before,” Conrad recalled. “I was really sad because I’ve never had to do that.”

The difficult moment quickly turned into one of the biggest highlights of his career when he woke up to the news that his project Love on Digital had earned a Grammy nomination.

“It was a good affirmation for what I’ve been doing.”

For Conrad, the recognition was validation after years of building his career from the ground up.

The South Carolina native first gained attention online before evolving into one of R&B’s most promising voices. Since then, he has built a loyal fan base through honest songwriting and soulful performances.

Now, with a Grammy nomination and new music arriving, Conrad says he is simply grateful to see his hard work paying off.

His latest single, Nervous, is available now, with even more music expected later this year.

RELATED: Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era and Upcoming Album ‘Roadrunner’

RELATED: Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community”

RELATED: Tiny Harris, Dreezy, Kehlani, Destin Conrad & Shaboozy Swarm EMPIRE’s Pre-Grammy Party

SEE ALSO

Destin Conrad Says His Grammy Nomination Came After One of the Hardest Nights of His Career was originally published on hot1009.com

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