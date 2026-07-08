Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either?

Source: Scott Olson / Getty – Nolan Xavier Wells’ family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump for a thorough investigation.

The family of Nolan Xavier Wells is searching for answers after the 18-year-old Ocean Springs student-athlete was found dead on July 6, two days after he disappeared during a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island with a group of friends. In the wake of the tragedy, Wells’ family has retained nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, who is calling for a full, transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

“Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers,” Crump said in a statement. “They deserve the truth. We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves.”

Source: Photo courtesy of WLOX / Nolan Xavier Wells

Nolan Wells’ family retains Ben Crump: Family gearing up to conduct an independent review of the case.

Crump and his legal team have also announced plans to conduct an independent review of the case. They are urging “the timely release of all records, witness accounts, and autopsy findings,” according to the Clarion Ledger. Investigators were still working Monday to determine exactly when Wells left the island and who he was with before he disappeared.

As previously reported, Wells traveled to Horn Island with a group of friends to celebrate Independence Day but did not return on the same boat as the rest of the group.

The United Cajun Navy launched search efforts focused on Wells’ last known location, according to Incident Commander Josh Gill. In a Facebook post shared on July 5, Gill said Wells was last seen on the north end of Horn Island.

According to Gill, Wells was last seen “talking to a girl” before becoming separated from the group that had arrived by boat. Authorities have not publicly identified the woman referenced by Gill.

Search efforts for the missing teen began on July 5 and continued into the morning of July 6. At approximately 8:45 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter confirmed authorities had received a report that a body had been discovered at the northwestern tip of Horn Island. The body was located by a U.S. Park Ranger.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd told the Sun Herald the body matched Wells’ description, which the state medical examiner was able to identify through dental records. An autopsy was scheduled for July 7, but the results remain pending, and it is unclear whether the findings will be released publicly.

Authorities are investigating a video of an argument that broke out on Horn Island on July 4.

As details slowly emerge about the bizarre case, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is also reviewing a video circulating on social media that appears to show people arguing on Horn Island during the Fourth of July holiday. The footage, obtained by TMZ, depicts a crowded beach, but has not been confirmed to be connected to Wells’ case as of yet.

Ledbetter told TMZ that investigators are aware of the video and are examining it as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have not verified the video’s authenticity or indicated whether anyone shown in the footage has any connection to Nolan Wells’ death.

Nolan Wells’ family has started a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.

On Tuesday, a GoFundMe account was created by the family to help with funeral and memorial expenses as they prepare to lay Wells to rest. As of July 8, the campaign had amassed over $210,507, surpassing its original $120,000 goal.

“Nolan Xavier Wells was a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend and teammate whose life touched so many people. His smile, kind heart, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him,” the account states. “While no words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, we are deeply grateful for every person who searched, prayed, shared his story, and stood beside our family during these difficult days.”

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SEE MORE:

What Happened To Nolan Wells?: 5 Questions We Still Need Answered About His Death

Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan

Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either? was originally published on newsone.com