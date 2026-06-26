A sharply divided and obsequiously bootlicking U.S. Supreme Court has handed the Trump administration another controversial immigration victory, clearing the way for officials to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 356,000 Haitian and Syrian immigrants who have legally lived and worked in the United States under humanitarian protections.

The typical 6-3 ruling overturns lower court orders that had blocked the administration from ending the program while legal challenges continued, placing thousands of families at risk of deportation despite ongoing instability and violence in both countries. According to CBS News, the Court’s conservative majority concluded that the administration could move forward with ending TPS while litigation continues, a decision immigration advocates warned will have immediate consequences for longtime residents who have built careers, raised children, and established lives in the U.S.