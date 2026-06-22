The LOX Drop New film on Their Ride or Die Journey

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For more than three decades, The LOX have made a rare kind of hip-hop history: not simply as lyricists with one of the genre’s most formidable catalogs, but as three men who have remained connected through childhood, industry battles, solo success and the seismic changes of a culture they helped shape.

Before the platinum records, the Bad Boy era, Ruff Ryders, D-Block and the individual careers of Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch, there was a bond forged in Yonkers. Originally known as the Bomb Squad, the three high school friends built their foundation in the same neighborhoods, among families so close they felt intertwined. Their music would eventually carry them across the world, but their story has always begun with the same central idea: brotherhood.

That is the heartbeat of Trinity: The Story of The LOX, the new documentary chronicling the group’s genesis, evolution and enduring connection. The film arrives as both a celebration and a reckoning, tracing how three young men from Yonkers became one of hip-hop’s most respected and resilient acts.

“When you watch this, I hope you take away loyalty, brotherhood or something to these young boys,” Sheek Louch told Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers who covered the premiere for Radio One. “When they seeing it, it’s like, man, the dudes exist. We can continue and be great year after year.”

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For The LOX, that message is not marketing copy. It is lived experience.

The trio, whose name stands for Living Off Xperience, emerged in the mid-1990s after Mary J. Blige helped put their demo in front of Sean “Puffy” Combs. They soon became part of the Bad Boy constellation, making memorable appearances on records including “It’s All About the Benjamins” and Mariah Carey’s “Honey” remix before releasing their 1998 debut, Money, Power & Respect. The album went platinum, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Yet even as commercial success arrived, The LOX were wrestling with a question that has haunted generations of artists: Who owns the work, and who gets to determine its future?

Trinity: The Story of The LOX explores the group’s battle for freedom from their Bad Boy contract and the broader questions of artist ownership and publishing rights that shadowed the music business. The LOX’s public push to leave the label, including the “Free The LOX” campaign, became a pivotal chapter in their story. Their eventual move to Ruff Ryders allowed the group to more fully embrace the gritty, street-rooted sound that had always been central to their identity.

Jadakiss says the film carries a lesson that extends beyond hip-hop.

“It’s showing that you don’t always have to let the powers that be in the industry get involved in your brotherhood or your binder,” he said. “You can’t let them interrupt what you started.”

That refusal to allow business to fracture their personal connection is a defining part of The LOX legacy. Each member has achieved individual success, yet the group has never become a footnote to their solo careers. Instead, their collective identity has remained a source of strength, one that has only become more meaningful as hip-hop has matured.

“Our legacy is loyalty is royalty,” Styles P shared. “We’ve been around for a while, and hip-hop is 51 years old.”

When Summers joked that he was not 51, Styles P laughed and replied, “Yeah, I am actually. I actually am. But I’m beautiful, 51. What we want to do is respect our culture, show our brotherhood, show the legendary shit.”

That respect is echoed by the artists who came up alongside them. Raekwon, the Wu-Tang Clan legend whose own career is woven into the fabric of New York rap, described The LOX as “kings” and “part of that elite.”

“When you got to pay respect, you pay respect to real men and men that deserve it,” Raekwon proclaimed. “They invited me and I’m like, I’m not missing.”

For Raekwon, their significance is also deeply regional. The LOX represent Yonkers, while he represents Staten Island, two New York communities whose musical influence has long exceeded their geography.

“They one of the best and they represent where I’m from,” he said. “New York City, five boroughs, you know what I mean? Yonkers, Staten Island. We the low-key New York, we still one of the most powerful. So it’s just steel sharpening steel over here.”

That sentiment captures what has made The LOX last. They are not simply survivors of a changing business. They are practitioners of a particular hip-hop code: sharp bars, honest storytelling, loyalty to the people who were there before the spotlight and an insistence on maintaining ownership of their voice.

One audience member at the film’s Tribeca presentation put it plainly: “The culture. They are the culture. They’re the definition of loyalty. Great music, great bars, great songs, longevity. They’ve been doing this for 30-plus years. They’re still going. They get better with time.”

The world premiere of Trinity: The Story of The LOX at the Tribeca Festival offered an apt homecoming of sorts. Tribeca has long served as a New York showcase for stories that reflect the city’s creative pulse, and this film is steeped in that pulse, from Yonkers street corners to the boardrooms where artists have had to fight for ownership of their work. The festival also followed the premiere with a performance by The LOX, turning the screening into a living extension of the story on screen.

But Trinity: The Story of The LOX is not merely a victory lap. It is a record of what it took to stay whole in an industry built to divide, dilute and, too often, dispossess artists of the very work that made them valuable.

The LOX have outlasted trends, contracts, rivalries and the usual wreckage that fame leaves in its wake. They did it without surrendering the sharpness of their bars, the weight of their New York identity or the bond that existed before anyone knew their names.

That is why Trinity: The Story of The LOX lands as more than a music documentary. It is proof that ride or die can be a strategy, brotherhood can be a form of power and three boys from Yonkers can grow into men whose story still teaches the culture what endurance and loyalty look like. It could be their most powerful bar yet and there is much more to come for these hip hop heroes and pioneers.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos and video by 7Spontaneous of The Revenue Entertainment You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

The LOX Drop New film on Their Ride or Die Journey was originally published on blackamericaweb.com