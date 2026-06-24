Web-Slinging Sweetness: Zendaya Posts Rare Selfie With Husband Tom Holland Amid Cutely Coupled-Up 'Spider-Man' Press Tour

The couple is openly displaying affection on their press tour, a departure from their previously private relationship.

Zendaya's Instagram post and Tom's photos show their blossoming wedding life and excitement for the new Spider-Man film.

Fans have followed the couple's relationship since their first film together in 2017, when Zendaya fell for Tom's memorable Lip Sync Battle performance.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are packing on the PDA during their first press tour together as a married couple.

Source: Gerome Defrance / Getty

Fans of the longtime pair are used to the actors keeping their personal life private, but now that they’re married, they’re giving fans a rare glimpse into their wedded bliss.

While on the press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day—the fourth film in the beloved franchise—Zendaya took to Instagram to share a rare selfie with her husband. Even more rare, the London native is giving his co-star a kiss on the head as Z looks into the camera and sweetly smiles.

“Just jumping on to saying hi from our stop in Rome♥️ @spidermanmovie,” the actress, 29, captioned the post. The carousel also includes pictures of her posing in a red sequined crop top and matching red-and-blue sequined skirt, making for her own Spidey suit.

Tom has posted his own photos of them from the beginning of the press tour, uploading a black and white snap of him and Zendaya holding hands and laughing from the same day in Rome. He also added some solo photos showing off his outfit—but made sure to put the picture with his wife up front.

In his caption, he wrote: “Nowhere quite like Rome. I absolutely love it here.”

The very next day, he added more photos from Rome, showing off some more formal outfits from him and Z. This time, Holland uploaded multiple photos of them, interlocking fingers as they walked down the Ponte Sant’Angelo together.

Fans have been following Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship for almost a decade now. Their first film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, came out in 2017, and it was clear from the start that the two of them had chemistry.

While it’s not exactly clear when their relationship shifted from friends to lovers, a source recently told the Mail that Zendaya fell “hard for” her now-husband during his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance. According to the insider, his iconic rendition of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” showed her a different side of the actor.

In what is now considered probably the most memorable Lip Sync Battle performance of all time, Tom donned fishnets, a latex corset, and black latex shorts as he confidently danced to Rihanna’s hit, completing the look with a black bob wig and red lipstick. At the time, viewers praised Holland for his vulnerability and his willingness to put it all out there for the bit.

According to the insider, Tom’s full commitment to the performance “sealed the deal” for Zendaya.

“It’s not just sexy but it shows how amazingly talented he is,” the source said. “It takes a lot of confidence for a straight guy to pull off drag.” “You can see the shock on her face but then the admiration,” they continued. “I’m sure it’s something they will show their kids one day.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31—so there’s still a lot of time for more cute moments throughout their PDA-filled press tour.

Web-Slinging Sweetness: Zendaya Posts Rare Selfie With Husband Tom Holland Amid Cutely Coupled-Up 'Spider-Man' Press Tour was originally published on bossip.com