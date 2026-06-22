Rod Wave Announces Don’t Look Down Tour and Album Release
Rod Wave Announces Don’t Look Down Tour Ahead of New Album Release
Rod Wave continues to prove why he’s one of the most successful and beloved artists in hip-hop today. Known for his loyal fan base and consistently strong album sales, the rapper has built a reputation for selling out venues and delivering chart-topping projects.
Now, fans have even more to look forward to. Rod Wave is set to release his highly anticipated new album, Don’t Look Down, on August 28. The project is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year and has already generated significant excitement among listeners.
To support the album, Rod Wave will hit the road this fall for the Don’t Look Down Tour, which is scheduled to kick off in September. The nationwide trek will give fans an opportunity to experience the new music live while hearing some of his biggest hits.
Tour Dates:
- 09/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
- 09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
- 09/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- 09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- 09/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- 09/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- 09/26 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- 10/01 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
- 10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
- 10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- 10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- 10/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- 10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- 10/16 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- 10/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- 10/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- 10/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- 10/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- 10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- 10/31 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
- 11/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- 11/06 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- 11/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
- 11/14 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
- 11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Ticket Information
Artist pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. General ticket sales will open on Friday, June 26, at 1 p.m. local time.
Fans looking for an enhanced concert experience will also have access to VIP and Platinum ticket packages, which will be available at select tour stops.