Rod Wave Announces Don’t Look Down Tour and Album Release

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Rod Wave Announces Don’t Look Down Tour Ahead of New Album Release

Rod Wave continues to prove why he’s one of the most successful and beloved artists in hip-hop today. Known for his loyal fan base and consistently strong album sales, the rapper has built a reputation for selling out venues and delivering chart-topping projects.

Now, fans have even more to look forward to. Rod Wave is set to release his highly anticipated new album, Don’t Look Down, on August 28. The project is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year and has already generated significant excitement among listeners.

To support the album, Rod Wave will hit the road this fall for the Don’t Look Down Tour, which is scheduled to kick off in September. The nationwide trek will give fans an opportunity to experience the new music live while hearing some of his biggest hits.

Tour Dates:

09/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

09/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/26 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/01 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/31 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/06 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

11/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

11/14 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Ticket Information

Artist pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. General ticket sales will open on Friday, June 26, at 1 p.m. local time.

Fans looking for an enhanced concert experience will also have access to VIP and Platinum ticket packages, which will be available at select tour stops.