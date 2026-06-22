Drake’s ICEMAN Hits Major Milestone With Platinum Eligibility

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Drake’s ICEMAN Continues Dominant Run, Reaches Platinum Eligibility

When Drake first announced ICEMAN, anticipation was high across the hip-hop community. Fans eagerly awaited new music from the Toronto superstar, while many also wondered how he would address the fallout from his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar.

As expected, Drake didn’t shy away from the conversation. Throughout ICEMAN, he delivers subtle jabs and pointed lyrics aimed at rivals and former allies, while also returning to the hit-making formula that helped establish him as one of music’s biggest stars. Tracks such as “Janice STFU,” “Shabang,” and “2 Hard 4 The Radio” quickly became fan favorites and helped fuel the album’s commercial success.

Several songs from the project have climbed the Billboard charts, while ICEMAN itself continues to perform exceptionally well. After adding another 100,000 units in sales this past week, the album has officially reached platinum-eligible status.

To receive a platinum certification, Drake must submit the album to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for verification. However, many artists choose to delay certification requests and submit multiple projects at once, making it unclear when an official plaque could arrive.

Regardless of when the certification becomes official, the milestone reinforces Drake’s staying power in the industry. ICEMAN spent four consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 before being overtaken by Olivia Rodrigo. Even so, the album remains a strong contender to reclaim the No. 1 position in the coming weeks.

Attention now turns to Drake’s upcoming projects, MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI. While neither release has generated the same level of buzz as ICEMAN, Drake’s loyal fan base has consistently proven its ability to propel his music to impressive commercial heights.