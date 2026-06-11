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FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Here's everything you need to know before you go, including parking, entry details, prohibited items, event hours and more.

Published on June 11, 2026
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FIFA
Source: General / FIFA

The FIFA World Cup officially begings today and FIFA Fan Fest is coming to Fair Park. As fans enjoy multiple large screens, concessions, and other amenities at the venue that can hold up to 35,000 people. Here’s what you can expect and things you need to know before you go.

TICKETS:
General Admission: FREE
GA+: $50, this comes with preferred viewing in the pavilion + lounge access with AC restroom and private bar
Legend: Box seats, waiter service, exclusive lounges
Limit 8 tickets per day 

TRENDING: Join FIFA Fanfestival Dallas For FREE

Hours

June 11 – July 1934 days of festivals

Opens 1 hour before the first match and closes 1 hour after the match 

Closed On:

  • July 8 
  • July 12
  • July 13
  • July 16
  • July 17

Check daily opening hours at fanfestdallas.com or dallasfwc26.com

Getting to Fairpark

Parking: $25 online, $30 at the gate, 6,000 spaces in lots 11, 13 & 15 on Fitzburg Avenue

TRENDING: Dallas 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Plan

Rideshare: pickup/dropoff in Lot 12 between Washington St. and McKenzie St.

DART: Fair Park on MLK Station (about a 1 mile walk)

Bike Parking: Available in lot 8

Food & Beverages

  • outside foods and beverages are not permitted
  • Bring your own empty water bottle to fill up
  • soft drinks and alcoholic beverages available for purchase
  • food from a wide variety of vendors
  • cashless event

Bags Allowed

Clear Bags: No larger than 12 x 6 x 12

Clear, resealable one-gallon bag

Small clutch bag: no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 (even if not clear)

Prohibited

  • Firearms
  • Knives
  • Drones
  • Animals (except service animals)
  • Alcoholic
  • Fireworks
  • Footballs
  • Laser Pointers
  • Bottles & cans
  • Illegal Drugs
  • Noisemaking Devices
  • Clothing with vulgar or offensive language 

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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