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Camp Flog Gnaw, the sprawling music festival spearheaded by Tyler, The Creator, will make its return to Los Angeles this November. Tickets for Camp Flog Gnaw go on sale this week and will likely be the hottest ticket in the land.

Taking to social media, Tyler, The Creator shared a poster image for Camp Flog Gnaw, emblazoned with the dates and sharing the advance ticket sale information. While a lineup is said to be forthcoming, the festival has seen various major acts play shows there.

First launched in 2012 as the OFWGKTA Carnival ahead of adopting its new name. It became an annual event between 2012 and 2019 before COVID-19 gathering restrictions prevented shows from taking place between 2020 and 2022.

Last year, performers included Doechii, A$AP Rocky, T-Pain, Glo-Rilla, Thundercat, MIKE, and others.

This year’s festival will be a two-day affair, much like the recent events, and will kick off on November 14 and run through November 15. Tickets will go on sale June 11 at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET.

Register now at campfloggnaw.com.

Tyler, The Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com