Source: Matt Cardy / Getty 10 Of The Most Sampled Black Songs In Music History Some songs don’t just become hits — they become part of music history forever. Over the years, Black artists have created records so influential that generations of musicians continue sampling them across hip-hop, R&B, pop, dance, and even country music. From iconic drum breaks to unforgettable vocals and basslines, these songs helped shape the sound of modern music as we know it.

READ MORE BLACK MUSIC MONTH STORIES Here are 10 of the most sampled Black songs in music history.

1. “Amen, Brother” – The Winstons The six-second “Amen Break” from this song may be the most famous drum break ever created. It has been sampled thousands of times across hip-hop, electronic music, pop, and drum & bass records for decades.

2. “Funky Drummer” – James Brown James Brown’s influence on sampling culture is almost impossible to measure. “Funky Drummer” became one of the foundational records for hip-hop production thanks to Clyde Stubblefield’s legendary drum pattern.

3. “Think (About It)” – Lyn Collins This song gave the world one of the most recognizable sounds in music history: “Yeah! Woo!” That vocal break has appeared in countless songs, commercials, and DJ sets over the years.

4. “Outstanding” – The Gap Band From hip-hop to R&B slow jams, “Outstanding” has been sampled and interpolated for generations. The smooth groove helped inspire countless songs that followed. RELATED STORY: Charlie Wilson Deep Cuts Every R&B Fan Must Know

5. “Before I Let Go” – Frankie Beverly & Maze This song became a cultural anthem at cookouts, family reunions, weddings, and parties everywhere. Its influence stretches across generations and continues appearing in samples and remakes today. RELATED: FLIPPED IT: Hip-Hop Samples The Music of Frankie Beverly & Maze

6. “Computer Love” – Zapp & Roger The futuristic synths and talkbox sound from “Computer Love” helped shape the sound of West Coast hip-hop and modern R&B for decades.

7. “Footsteps in the Dark” – The Isley Brothers Many fans instantly recognize this song from Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” but its smooth production and laid-back groove have inspired countless artists beyond that. RELATED STORY: The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

8. “Between the Sheets” – The Isley Brothers “Between the Sheets” became one of the most sampled R&B songs ever thanks to its smooth instrumentation and timeless vibe. Artists across multiple genres continue pulling inspiration from it today. RELATED STORY: Isley Brothers Cement Legacy with Walk of Fame Star

9. “Juicy Fruit” – Mtume The groove behind “Juicy Fruit” became legendary after inspiring classics like The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy.” Even outside of hip-hop, the song remains one of the most recognizable samples in music.

10. “Love T.K.O.” – Teddy Pendergrass Teddy Pendergrass created one of the smoothest soul records ever recorded with “Love T.K.O.” The song’s emotional vocals and production have continued inspiring artists for decades.