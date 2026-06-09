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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Druski's DMV Takeover, Chris Brown Custody Fight

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Druski's DMV Takeover, Chris Brown Custody Fight

Druski's viral audition tour packed the DMV with thousands of hopefuls, while Chris Brown's custody battle and new Diddy release rumors sparked fresh headlines.

Published on June 9, 2026
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Druski proved once again that the internet can turn a joke into a movement. The comedian and content creator brought his wildly popular “Coulda Been Records” audition series to the DMV over the weekend, drawing thousands of aspiring performers and curious fans eager for their moment in the spotlight. What started as a parody record label and talent competition has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with participants treating the auditions as a legitimate opportunity for exposure.

The turnout was so massive that Drewski’s team reportedly had to narrow the field, announcing that social media trolls and comedians would not be considered. That decision left many attendees disappointed but highlighted just how much excitement surrounds the viral platform. Now, DMV residents are waiting to see how their city’s talent is showcased when the episode eventually airs.

Elsewhere, Chris Brown is making headlines for a more personal reason. The singer is reportedly seeking joint custody of his 4-year-old daughter, Lovely, amid an ongoing legal dispute with her mother, Diamond Brown. While Diamond currently maintains primary custody, Brown is pushing back against what he believes should not be a visitation-only relationship with his daughter.

Meanwhile, speculation continues surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs and whether a federal prison policy change could potentially affect his future placement status. Rumors circulating online suggest his legal team is exploring options related to federal time-credit calculations, though no official changes to his legal situation have been announced.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Druski's DMV Takeover, Chris Brown Custody Fight was originally published on kysdc.com

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