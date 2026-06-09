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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Get Paid to Help with 50 Cent's UFL Show

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Get Paid to Help with 50 Cent's UFL Show

DC residents have an opportunity to earn money and gain event production experience by helping with 50 Cent's halftime show at the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

Published on June 9, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

The United Football League is giving D.C. residents a chance to earn some extra cash while helping bring one of the biggest sports entertainment events of the summer to life.

Organizers for the 2026 United Bowl are currently seeking approximately 150 field team members to assist with halftime show operations during the league’s championship game, which will feature a performance by hip-hop superstar 50 Cent.The championship matchup is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at Audi Field in Southwest Washington, D.C., with kickoff set for 3 p.m. The game will also be broadcast nationally on ABC, giving participants a behind-the-scenes role in a major televised event.

According to event organizers, selected field team members will be responsible for helping move, assemble, and remove stage equipment before and after the halftime performance. The role offers a unique opportunity for residents interested in live entertainment, sports production, and event management to gain hands-on experience while contributing to one of the UFL’s marquee events.

While compensation details have not yet been widely publicized, the opportunity has already generated buzz among local residents eager to work alongside a large-scale production team. Beyond the paycheck, participants could walk away with valuable experience supporting a nationally televised halftime show headlined by one of music’s most recognizable performers. The announcement also highlights the UFL’s efforts to engage the local community as Washington prepares to host the league’s championship game. With thousands of fans expected to attend and millions potentially tuning in from home, the United Bowl is shaping up to be one of the city’s biggest sporting events of the season.

Residents interested in learning more about eligibility requirements, application details, and compensation information are encouraged to review the opportunity through official event channels before the June 13 championship game arrives.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Get Paid to Help with 50 Cent's UFL Show was originally published on kysdc.com

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