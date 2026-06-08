Megan Thee Stallion is making headlines after reports surfaced that the Houston rapper has been sued in a lawsuit seeking $1.2 million over alleged unpaid wardrobe services.

According to the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, stylist Eric Archibald claims he provided professional wardrobe-related services for Megan and her business entities between January 2024 and August 2025. The lawsuit alleges multiple invoices were submitted but remain unpaid, leading to the legal dispute. Neither Megan nor her representatives have publicly addressed the allegations.

In other entertainment news, buzz continues to build around a rumored D.C.-based reality series called “The District.” The show is reportedly being shopped to networks and is expected to focus on influencers, socialites, and relationship drama rather than politics. Former Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Nneka Ihim is rumored to be among those involved.

Power Universe fans also have something to celebrate. STARZ released a new trailer for Power: Legacy, the franchise’s fifth spinoff series. The upcoming eight-episode installment reunites fan favorites Tommy Egan and Tariq St. Patrick as they join forces in New York City.

And finally, Lizzo is getting love from DMV music fans after releasing her version of UCB’s beloved Go-Go classic “Sexy Lady,” retitled “Sexy Ladies.” The singer shared that she has long admired the record and ensured proper credit and clearance before recording it. Fans are applauding Lizzo for showing respect to a song that remains a staple of D.C.’s musical culture and for helping introduce the classic sound to a broader audience.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan Thee Stallion Sued, Lizzo Honors UCB was originally published on kysdc.com