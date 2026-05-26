RHOA Rumor Control: Kelli Blasts Porsha’s Preacher Affair Allegations, Urges Fans To Stop Speculating Over Alleged Identity Of 'Cheating' Christian

Kelli Ferrell knows the #RHOA rumor mill is in overdrive after Porsha Williams accused her of sleeping with a married preacher, and she’s speaking out.

“Enough is enough, y’all,” she said on Monday (May 25). “Y’all got this whole list of pastors going around, y’all got pastors sending me messages and DMs and emails.”

Source:

The “married preacher” accusations took center stage during Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when tensions exploded between Kelli and Porsha as a cast dinner turned into a heated exchange about each other’s alleged relationships around Atlanta.

Kelli accused Porsha of sleeping with “every Nigerian in Atlanta,” sparking Porsha to fire back by claiming Kelli had “f–ked everybody,” including a “married a** man” she alleged was a married preacher.

Before the confrontation could escalate into a physical altercation, security stepped in and removed Kelli from the table. But the drama didn’t stop there. Porsha continued discussing Kelli’s alleged involvement with the married preacher, claiming the two had hooked up on a “plane.”

Surprisingly, Phaedra Parks appeared to back up the story.

“I know,” Parks said before walking away from Porsha.

Social media users flocked to Phaedra Parks’ Instagram page to find the preacher Kelli Potter had allegedly slept with.

The episode ended on that explosive cliffhanger, leaving viewers stunned and immediately searching for answers online. Many fans even flooded Phaedra’s Instagram page, attempting to figure out which preacher may have been referenced. Screenshots shared by The Jasmine Brand showed Phaedra following several well-known preachers, including Pastor Jamal Bryant, Keion Henderson, Jason Nelson, Welton Smith, and Bishop Joseph Walker III.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Although social media users have begun speculating about which holy individual Porsha may have been referring to, no names have been confirmed publicly, and neither Porsha, Kelli, nor Phaedra has directly identified anyone.

Still, fans wasted no time sharing their theories online.

“Lord I hope it’s not Jamal he has been doing so good lately,” one user commented under a post from The Jasmine Brand. “NOW WHICH ONE HAS A PRIVATE PLANE ✈️?” another person speculated.

Some viewers also voiced concern for Porsha, believing she could once again be caught up in a damaging rumor connected to Phaedra, similar to the false allegations made against Kandi Burruss during season 9.

“Porsha still listening to Phaedra after that made up SA allegations against Kandi…Phaedra isn’t a reliable source,” one commenter wrote.

See Kelli’s response to the allegations on the flip.