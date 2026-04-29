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Powerball Jackpot Reaches $143 Million

Published on April 29, 2026
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Powerball jackpot
Juliana Yamada

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $143 million, with a cash option of $65.2 million, ahead of the Wednesday, April 29 drawing.

Meanwhile, the $231 million jackpot won by a Delaware player on April 6 remains unclaimed. According to Delaware Lottery officials, the winner has up to 365 days to collect the prize, setting the claim deadline for April 6, 2027.

The winning numbers for the April 29 Powerball drawing were 3, 19, 35, 51, and 67. The Powerball number was 15, and the Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Powerball officials say the jackpot has been won nearly 200 times since the game launched in 1992.

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