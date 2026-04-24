US Soldier Involved In Operation To Capture Nicolas Maduro Arrested For Insider Trading On Polymarket

XNY/Star Max / Nicolas Maduro

It was no secret that someone made over $400,000 on Polymarket betting on the operation that led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. We now know that person’s name: Gannon Ken Van Dyke.

The Southern District of New York announced the arrest of Van Dyke, booking him on several charges, including the use of confidential information for personal gain.

According to the indictment, Van Dyke was directly involved in the planning and execution of “Operation Absolute Resolve” to capture Maduro.

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Prosecutors allege that Van Dyke made several transactions purchasing “$33,934 worth of ‘YES’ shares on Maduro and Venezuela-related markets,$33,934 worth of “YES” netting $409,881.

Once reports of his behavior hit the news cycle, Van Dyke allegedly tried to cover his tracks:

On or about January 6, 2026, for example, VAN DYKE asked Polymarket to delete his Polymarket account, falsely claiming that he had lost access to the email address to which the account had been associated. That same day, VAN DYKE changed the email registered to his cryptocurrency exchange account to an email address that was not subscribed to in his name, which email address was created on or about December 14., 2025.

Polymarket Says Insider Trading Has No Place On Its Platform

After the announcement of Van Dyke’s arrest, Polymarket put a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming insider trading has no place on its platform, writing:

“Last month, we published our enhanced market integrity rules to combat insider trading. When we identified a user trading on classified government information, we referred the matter to the DOJ & cooperated with their investigation. Insider trading has no place on Polymarket. Today’s arrest is proof the system works.”

In a press release, US Attorney Jay Clayton said, “Prediction markets are not a haven for using misappropriated confidential or classified information for personal gain.”

Yeah, sure.

Social media has been sharing their thoughts on the arrest and calling out the hypocrisy regarding insider trading, as there are plenty of members of Congress and possibly people in the White House who have enriched themselves using confidential information.

Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Statement Regarding Insider Trading

Donald Trump, after a brief nap, was asked about suspected insider trading on his stupid Iran conflict with the president, strangely shrugging it off, claiming he hates it and that the world has become a “casino.”

“The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino,” Trump responded, saying he was never a fan of prediction markets.

“I don’t like it conceptually, but it is what it is,” he added, saying he wasn’t happy with it.

“It’s a crazy world; it’s a much different world than it was,” Trump finished his wild statement, which basically means that he couldn’t care less, and that he and his greedy kids are also probably benefiting from it too.

Basically, he’s not trying to beat the allegations.

You can see more reactions below.